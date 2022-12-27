Watch Nimesh Rajakumar’s Video: How Los Angeles Makes Biking in Paradise a Nightmare

A couple of days ago, Nimesh Rajakumar posted an excellent explainer video on some of the highs and lows of riding a bicycle on the Westside. Rajakumar, who hosts YouTube videos at Nimesh in L.A., is a physician and a cyclist. In a well-paced 17-minute explainer he touches on bicycling’s benefits, dangerous driving behavior, traffic deaths, kids’ independence, bikes on transit, CicLAvia, and the frustrating differences between how Los Angeles and Santa Monica (and, in a brief cameo, Beverly Hills) implement plans for safer cycling.

Watch and share Rajakumar’s video.

