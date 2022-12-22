Today’s Headlines

Mayor Bass Launches ‘Inside Safe’ Initiative Against Homelessness (LAist, Daily News)

De León Touts State ATP Grant For Skid Row Bike/Walk Safety (@sahrasulaiman Twitter)

…Skid Row Safety Improvements Center On San Pedro Street (Urbanize)

Rick Cole On Tackling Homelessness (Urbanize)

Draft Federal Spending Bill Has ~$23M In Metro Earmarks (@numble Twitter)

West Hollywood Approves Modest Reduction In Sheriff Law Enforcement (WeHoVille)

Report: L.A. Needs To Spend $8B Annually To End Homelessness (Urbanize)

Judge Dismisses Montebello Bus Driver Anti-Vax Requirement Case (Whittier Daily News)

Carnage: Three People Injured In Woodland Hills Area Crash (Daily News)

Big Oil’s Petition Drive To Overturn CA Restrictions (LB Post)

