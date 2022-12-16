SGV Connect 106: Au Revoir 2022 and Zine Editor John Axtell

It’s mid-December, and that means it’s time for our annual end-of-the-year SGV Connect Podcast featuring not just Damien Newton and Chris Greenspon, but also Streetsblog L.A. Editor Joe Linton and Streetsblog California Editor Melanie Curry. After that, we have one last interview by Chris with John Axtell. Axtell publishes the literary zine SGV 626 about the landscape and culture of the SGV. John and Chris talk quite a bit about open spaces, and rebuilding the industrial wastelands around the 605.

But first, Curry kicks off the podcast with a review of the legislation and other decisions made in Sacramento that have and will impact how the San Gabriel Valley grows and changes in the coming decades. In October she wrote an overview of some of the biggest pieces of legislation that the Governor signed (and the ones he didn’t sign) and earlier this week she wrote a very early review of what could happen in the legislature in 2023.

Next, Linton discusses some of the changes that will be happening with the L.A. County Government and with Metro. Metro celebrated the restoration of service to pre-pandemic levels in the last month. Metro opened the new K Line, and the Regional Connector opening is right around the corner; that light rail subway will mean one-seat rides from Azusa to Long Beach. Linton also talks about changes to the Metro board, which already welcomed new County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, and will see changes under new L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, who controls four Metro board seats.

Closing out the first portion of the podcast, Chris updates on the two biggest SGV stories he covered: The Bus Rapid Transit concepts from the SGV Transit Feasibility Study and when County supervisors tossed out an activist appeal to slow construction on 85 condo units on a decommissioned school site in Hacienda Heights.

To read a transcript of the interview between Chris and John Axtell, click here. To read a transcript of the discussion between the Streetsblog team, click here.

