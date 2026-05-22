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Friday’s Headlines

Burbank BRT, L.A. City budget, bike project delay, Pasadena, TOD, Thousand Oaks, Metrolink, car-nage, and more
8:19 AM PDT on May 22, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
Metro transit saw 962,475 average weekday boardings in April 2026. Year on year, bus ridership was down 3%, while rail was up 2.2%
  • Metro Is Suing Burbank To Approve BRT (LAist, Burbank Leader)
  • L.A. Council Approves $15B Budget, With More LAPD (LAT, Spectrum1)
  • Biking in L.A. (Recapping LAist) Frustrated That L.A. Would Take 10 Years To Finish Bike Safety Projects
  • Metro Ridership [report] Just Under A Million Boardings/Weekday (Linton Bluesky)
  • Test Ride Bikes At Rose Bowl This Sunday (Pasadena Now)
  • 12-Story 260-Unit Habitat Mixed Use Opens Next To La Cienega/Jefferson Station (Urbanize)
  • Some Oppose Thousand Oaks 7-Story Development (KCAL)
  • Burbank Leader Celebrates Roosevelt Elementary School Bike Bus
  • Metrolink Announces Special World Cup Game Days Service (NBC4, Spectrum1)
  • Carnage: Van Nuys Driver Strikes, Hospitalizes Two Pedestrians (KTLA)
  • Newsom Urges Against Buying Chevron Gas (KTLA, KCAL)
  • Gas Price Spike Predicted (KTLA)

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