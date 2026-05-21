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Thursday’s Headlines

Bike Day, BRT, LADOT projects, Pomona, WeHo, and more
10:01 AM PDT on May 21, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
Metro map of North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit project
  • It’s Bike Day (Biking in L.A.)
  • Confusing Burbank BRT Meeting, Metro Suing Burbank Over Project Permits (Reddit)
    • Metro To Break Ground On NoHo-Pasadena BRT Next Week (Linton Bluesky)
  • L.A. Needs 6 Years To Complete Delayed Street Safety Projects (LAist)
  • 7-Story 80-Affordable 0-Parking Housing Nearly Completed in Ktown (Urbanize)
  • Pomona Moves To Curb ICE, Detention Centers (SGV Trib)
  • WeHo Pushes Back SB79 Decision, After Heated Debate (Beverly Press, WeHoOnline)
  • Crescenta Valley Town Council Explains E-Bikes (CV Weekly)

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