Today’s Headlines

Street Vendors Sue L.A. Over No Vending Zones (LAT, LAist)

Soaring COVID Cases Push L.A. County Into High Transmission Tier (LAist)

LAT Editorial: Big Oil Shouldn’t Fleece Californians While Polluting the Planet

Cities Are Reducing Parking Requirements (LAT)

This Weekend Caltrans Closing 91 Freeway For Construction In Corona (LAT, KTLA)

L.A. City Council Adopts Livable Communities Initiative (Urbanize)

Pasadena Adopts Zero Emission Transit Plan (Pasadena Now)

Carnage: Driver Killed In Crash On 405 In West L.A. (2UrbanGirls)

…Driver Strikes, Kills Cyclist In Redlands (Biking in L.A.)

E-Bike Riders Under 18 Required To Wear Helmets (Daily News)

