Today’s Headlines

  • Remaining Alvarado Bus Lanes Being Installed Now (SBLA Twitter)
  • La Brea Bus Lanes Being Installed This Week (Urbanize, The Source)
  • Metro Approves Eastside Gold Line Extension Phasing (Trains)
  • Metro NextGen Report Says NextGen Increased Access To Frequent Buses (The Source)
  • City Clerk Approves Recall Petition For Councilmember de León (NBC4, Eastsider)
  • Eagle Rock Blvd Safety Project Delayed Amid Calls For de Leon Resignation (Blvd Sentinel)
  • Carnage: Head-On Crash On Highway 18 In San Bernardino (KTLA)
  • Westchester Affordable Housing Breaks Ground (Daily News)
  • 7-Story 127-Apartment Tower Nearly Done Next To NoHo Station (Urbanize)
  • County Approves $8M For Six Supportive Housing Projects (Urbanize)
  • COVID Is Surging In L.A. County (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA