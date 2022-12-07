Today’s Headlines
- Remaining Alvarado Bus Lanes Being Installed Now (SBLA Twitter)
- La Brea Bus Lanes Being Installed This Week (Urbanize, The Source)
- Metro Approves Eastside Gold Line Extension Phasing (Trains)
- Metro NextGen Report Says NextGen Increased Access To Frequent Buses (The Source)
- City Clerk Approves Recall Petition For Councilmember de León (NBC4, Eastsider)
- Eagle Rock Blvd Safety Project Delayed Amid Calls For de Leon Resignation (Blvd Sentinel)
- Carnage: Head-On Crash On Highway 18 In San Bernardino (KTLA)
- Westchester Affordable Housing Breaks Ground (Daily News)
- 7-Story 127-Apartment Tower Nearly Done Next To NoHo Station (Urbanize)
- County Approves $8M For Six Supportive Housing Projects (Urbanize)
- COVID Is Surging In L.A. County (LAT)
