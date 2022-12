Today’s Headlines

La Brea Bus Lanes To Be Installed Starting December 5 (Larchmont Buzz)

Infrastructure Investments Mean Good Middle Class Jobs (LAT)

West Hollywood Launches Bike Giveaway Program (WeHo Times)

2 Months After Opening K Line, Metro Adds Station Bike Lockers (The Source)

L.A. Releases Draft Outdoor Dining Ordinance (Larchmont Buzz)

L.A. To Pilot Rules For Delivery Robots (SMDP)

Santa Monica Won’t Enforce Ordinance Banning Apron Parking (SM Mirror)

Carnage: Driver Kills Pedestrian On Lincoln Heights 5 Freeway Onramp (Eastsider)

…Santa Ana Driver Dies Crashing Into Tree (2UrbanGirls)

…Santa Clarita Driver Sent To Hospital After Crash Into Power Pole (SC Signal)

More On Council Approval Of Westside Bike/Bridge Projects Funding (Urbanize)

LAT Rides Amtrak’s Coast Starlight

