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Thursday’s Headlines

Bike-to-Anywhere Day, LAX, Charter Reform, Balboa TOD, Measure ER, gondola, SB79, Glendale, Sierra Madre, Long Beach, and more
11:54 AM PDT on May 14, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
Proposed transit-oriented development at Metro G Line Balboa Station park-and-ride lot. Image via Urbanize
  • It’s Bike-To-Work Day! Biking in L.A. Rounds Up Activities
  • LAX Blocks Nearby Bus-Only Lanes Project (Streets for All)
  • Streets for All Alert: Support Charter Reform For Public Works
  • 321-Unit Mixed-Use Proposed At Metro Balboa Station Parking Lot (Urbanize)
  • Leaders Rally For Yes On Measure ER For Health Care (Sentinel)
  • Dodgers Gondola Comment Process Is Maze-Like (Public Press)
  • Additional D Line Construction Continues In Beverly Hills (Beverly Press)
  • The Future Is L.A. Finds L.A. City SB79 Response Lacking
    • Pasadena Plans Similar SB79 “Delayed Effectuation” (Pasadena Now)
    • Some WeHo Neighbors Push For SB79 Delay Plan (WeHo Online)
  • Glendale Approves Multi-Family Housing Design Standards, E-Buses, Bus Shelters (CV Weekly)
  • Sierra Madre Weighs ADU Fees, Safer Routes to School (Colorado Blvd)
  • Long Beach Plans MLK Park Revamp (LB Post)
  • Truck vs. Santa Clarita Bus Crash Injures 13 People, Sent 8 To Hospital, 1 Critical (KCAL, Spectrum1, KTLA)
  • Broad Museum Expansion Tops Out, Expected Complete by 2028 (Urbanize)
  • Anaheim Leaders Oppose Local Tax District Funding High-Speed Rail (Voice of OC)

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