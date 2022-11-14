Today’s Headlines

  • Election 2020: Bass’s Narrow Lead, Over Caruso, Is Growing (LAT, LAist)
    …Horvath Narrowly Ahead Of Hertzberg (Daily News)
    …Luna Well Ahead Of Villanueva For Sheriff (LAist)
    …Game-Changer ULA – United To House L.A. – Appears To Have Passed (LAT)
    Capital & Main Talks With Incoming Controller Mejia
  • L.A. County COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Rising (LAT)
  • South Pasadena Plans To Use Federal Grant To Remove Safety Improvements (@JalbyMD Twitter)
  • Metro Eastside Light Rail Extension Likely To End In Montebello (Urbanize)
  • Metro and A Community Of Friends Break Ground In Boyle Heights (The Source, LAT)
  • Glendale To Vote On Flawed Plan For Verdugo Wash Bike Path (Biking in L.A., Walk Bike Glendale)
  • Carnage: Driver Slams Into South L.A. Carnival, Injuring Six People (LAT1, LAT2, KTLA)
    …DUI Suspect Kills Two People In Head-On Crash In Moreno Valley (KTLA)
    …Motorcycle And Ten Cars Involved In 110 Freeway Crash In South L.A. (KTLA)
  • LAPD Policy Change Has Curbed Pretextual Traffic Stops (LAT)
  • Ten Ideas For Fixing Los Angeles (LAT)
  • Burbank Council Approves 149-Unit 100 Percent Affordable Project (Burbank Leader)
  • SMDP Opinion: Prioritize Transit-Oriented Housing
  • L.A. Should Reconsider Right Turn On Red (LAT)

