- Election 2020: Bass’s Narrow Lead, Over Caruso, Is Growing (LAT, LAist)
…Horvath Narrowly Ahead Of Hertzberg (Daily News)
…Luna Well Ahead Of Villanueva For Sheriff (LAist)
…Game-Changer ULA – United To House L.A. – Appears To Have Passed (LAT)
…Capital & Main Talks With Incoming Controller Mejia
- L.A. County COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Rising (LAT)
- South Pasadena Plans To Use Federal Grant To Remove Safety Improvements (@JalbyMD Twitter)
- Metro Eastside Light Rail Extension Likely To End In Montebello (Urbanize)
- Metro and A Community Of Friends Break Ground In Boyle Heights (The Source, LAT)
- Glendale To Vote On Flawed Plan For Verdugo Wash Bike Path (Biking in L.A., Walk Bike Glendale)
- Carnage: Driver Slams Into South L.A. Carnival, Injuring Six People (LAT1, LAT2, KTLA)
…DUI Suspect Kills Two People In Head-On Crash In Moreno Valley (KTLA)
…Motorcycle And Ten Cars Involved In 110 Freeway Crash In South L.A. (KTLA)
- LAPD Policy Change Has Curbed Pretextual Traffic Stops (LAT)
- Ten Ideas For Fixing Los Angeles (LAT)
- Burbank Council Approves 149-Unit 100 Percent Affordable Project (Burbank Leader)
- SMDP Opinion: Prioritize Transit-Oriented Housing
- L.A. Should Reconsider Right Turn On Red (LAT)
