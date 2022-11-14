This Week In Livable Streets
Metro fare increase hearing, Metro board committees, Glendale’s Verdugo Wash path, Metro 5 Freeway widening, Metro Rail to Rail path, South Pasadena street safety, city capital infrastructure planning, Los Feliz road widening, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Monday 11/14 – Today, Metro will host a 5 p.m. public hearing on a proposed fare hike which Metro asserts would “simplify fares, increase fare equity and improve the customer experience for fare payment.” Metro’s base fare would increase from $1.75 to $2, with future increases pegged to inflation. Metro would also implement fare capping, so when riders without passes have paid daily/weekly limits, they would not pay more for additional rides. Find more background at SBLA coverage. See also petition from Strategic Actions for a Just Economy (SAJE), or action alerts from the Alliance for Community Transit (ACT-LA) and Streets for All. Meeting information and proposed fare structure at Metro fare change webpage.
- Monday 11/14 – Metro will convene a hybrid meeting of it 710 Freeway Corridor Task Force (and the task force’s Community Leadership Committee) today at the South Gate Park Auditorium at 4900 Southern Avenue. There will be a meet-and-greet (not open to the public) from 5-6 p.m. followed by a 6-8 p.m. meeting which will include presentations by the Coalition for Environmental Health and Justice (CEHAJ) and Goods Movement/Transportation/Labor/Business Task Force Member. Details at Metro meeting page.
- Tuesday 11/15 – The city of South Pasadena’s Mobility and Transportation Infrastructure Commission is looking to approve a staff recommendation to spend federal funding on removing pedestrian bulb-outs as part of a supposed “safety improvement” project, that is really about increasing car capacity. Details at Streets for All alert and meeting agenda.
- Tuesday 11/15 – Investing in Place will host a free 3 p.m. virtual workshop on how the city of L.A. could benefit from a Capital Infrastructure Plan (CIP). The city gets roughly $1 billion each year for public works and transportation (primarily through the local return of four countywide transportation sales taxes), and even more from state and federal funds – but doesn’t have a transparent public process for planning how these funds are spent. Workshop details at IIP event page.
- Tuesday 11/15 – At its 7:30 p.m. meeting, the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council is voting on taking a position against the city continuing to reflexively widen streets (here called “street dedications”). Details at Streets for All alert and meeting agenda. See also SBLA’s critique of the city’s counterproductive road widening practices.
- Tuesday 11/15 – The Glendale City Council will vote on a proposal for the city to install a new walk/bike path along the Verdugo Wash, but only in areas where NIMBY neighbors are not opposing it. The council meeting will get underway at 6 p.m. at 613 East Broadway. Commenters can attend in person or call in (818-937-8100). Details at Walk Bike Glendale alert, meeting agenda and staff report.
- Wednesday and Thursday 11/16-17 – Metro board committees will meet to discuss and decide various items in advance of the Thursday 12/1 full board meeting. Agendas and staff reports at Metro board meetings page.
- Wednesday 11/16 – Metro will host a 6 p.m. virtual community community meeting on its under-construction $679 million 5 Freeway widening project in North L.A. County (Santa Clarita). Learn about construction activities, ask questions. Details at Metro meeting page.
- Thursday 11/17 – Metro will hold a 6 p.m. virtual construction update meeting for its under-construction $143 million Rail to Rail walk/bike path project. Details at Metro meeting page.
- Saturday 11/19 – Metro will host a Rail to Rail Community Clean Up Event from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Meet at the Griffith Construction Trailer at 2574 Hyde Park Boulevard in South L.A. Details at Metro meeting page.
- Ongoing – Join the Eastside Riders Bike Club at Ted Watkins Park in Watts for Physical Education for the Entire Family. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Friday from 2:30-3:30 p.m. See Facebook post for more details.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org