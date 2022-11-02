Today’s Headlines

Saturday 11/5 – The city of Glendora will host a community input workshop on the San Dimas Wash Improvement Project, which is extending the wash trail to Grand Avenue. The meeting will take place from 1-4 p.m. at Gladstone Park at 600 E. Gladstone Street. Workshop details at ActiveSGV tweet. View trail concepts at Glendora presentation.

