Today’s Headlines
- Metro Planning Bus Lanes On Sepulveda In the Valley (The Source, Urbanize)
- Survey Shows Dip In Number Of Females Riding Metro Transit (Daily News)
- How Metro Approaches Homelessness (The Source)
- Metro Approves Tree Policy (The Source)
- Driver Collides With Metro A Line Train In Downtown Long Beach (LB Post)
- Big Developers Funding Backlash Against Culver City Progressives (KNOCK-LA)
- Pasadena Opening New Mini-Park At Lamanda Library (Pasadena Now)
- Supervisors Approve $33.7M For Housing At Westwood VA (Urbanize)
- Driver Rolls Car Over At 14 Freeway Placerita Canyon Ramp (SC Signal)
- Driver Faces Charges In Woodland Hills Crash That Killed Two People (Daily News)
- Report: Climate Change Accelerating In California (LAT)
Calendar extra:
- Saturday 11/5 – The city of Glendora will host a community input workshop on the San Dimas Wash Improvement Project, which is extending the wash trail to Grand Avenue. The meeting will take place from 1-4 p.m. at Gladstone Park at 600 E. Gladstone Street. Workshop details at ActiveSGV tweet. View trail concepts at Glendora presentation.
