Eagle Rock NIMBY Lawsuit Against BRT Alleges Process Violations (Pasadena Now, Eastsider)

Big Blue Bus Ridership Up, But Half Of Pre-Pandemic (SMDP)

Real Estate Industry Spends Big Against United To House L.A. Measure ULA (The Lever)

More Toll Lanes Coming To San Bernardino County Freeways (Daily Bulletin)

Carnage: Chatsworth Driver Killed In Car vs. Pole Crash (KTLA)

…Driver Hit/Killed Pedestrian On DTLA Freeway Transition Road (2UrbanGirls)

…Bicyclist Rushed To Trauma Center After Malibu Crash (Malibu Times)

Pandemic Reduced CA GHG Emissions, But Fires Offset That (LAT)

