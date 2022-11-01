Today’s Headlines

  • Eagle Rock NIMBY Lawsuit Against BRT Alleges Process Violations (Pasadena Now, Eastsider)
  • Big Blue Bus Ridership Up, But Half Of Pre-Pandemic (SMDP)
  • Real Estate Industry Spends Big Against United To House L.A. Measure ULA (The Lever)
  • More Toll Lanes Coming To San Bernardino County Freeways (Daily Bulletin)
  • Carnage: Chatsworth Driver Killed In Car vs. Pole Crash (KTLA)
    …Driver Hit/Killed Pedestrian On DTLA Freeway Transition Road (2UrbanGirls)
    …Bicyclist Rushed To Trauma Center After Malibu Crash (Malibu Times)
  • Pandemic Reduced CA GHG Emissions, But Fires Offset That (LAT)

