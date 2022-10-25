Today’s Headlines
- Metro Pauses Purple Line Extension Section 2 Construction Due To Worker Safety Issues (LAT, @numble)
- Culver City Eliminates Parking Minimums Citywide (Biking in L.A., @BikeCulverCity)
- Volunteer For Long Beach Bike/Ped Count – This Week (LB Post)
- Palmdale Holding Workshops This Week For Sustainable Transportation Plan (AV Times)
- More On New Metrolink Arrow Rail (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Actor Leslie Jordan Killed In Hollywood Car Crash (LAT, LAist)
…Driver Kills Pedestrian In Woodland Hills (Daily News)
…Three Killed In Wrong Way Crash On 15 Freeway In Fontana (KTLA)
…Porter Ranch Crash: Driver To Face Charges (LAT), Calls For Safer Streets (KTLA)
- 222-Apartment Student Housing Planned Across From Exposition Park (Urbanize)
- Don’t Sign Oil Industry Petition (KNOCK-LA)
