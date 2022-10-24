Today’s Headlines

  • Reclaimers Forced To Leave Caltrans 710 Freeway Corridor Homes (LAist)
  • Support Proposed Protected Bike Lanes On Fountain In West Hollywood (Biking in L.A.)
  • More On New Arrow Train Service (Redlands Daily Facts)
  • Committee to Review City’s Bicycle Transportation Action Plan (Pasadena Today)
  • San Pedro’s Front Street To Get New Pedestrian Path (Daily Breeze)
  • Carnage: Two People Killed, Eight Injured, In Porter Ranch Car Crash (LAT, Daily News)
    …Two Drivers Strike, Kill Man In Palmdale (AV Times)
  • Developers Could Exploit Santa Monica Housing Element Loophole In Other Cities (LAT)
  • Governor Newsom’s “War On Oil” (LAT)
  • Give Input On Dodgers Stadium Aerial Gondola (LAist)

