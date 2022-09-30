Baldwin Park Breaks Ground on New Big Dalton Wash Bike/Walk Path

Future site of Big Dalton Wash bike path and pocket park - in the city of Baldwin Park. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
Future site of Big Dalton Wash bike path and pocket park - in the city of Baldwin Park. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Yesterday, Baldwin Park city officials broke ground on a new bike/walk path along Big Dalton Wash and the San Gabriel River.

Baldwin Park Mayor Emmanuel Estrada praised the much-needed greening and active transportation benefits of the project for his park-poor city that suffers from air pollution due to being surrounded by freeways. Estrada professed his excitement over this “expansion of our bike and trail network… making it easier for people to get around town and the San Gabriel Valley without a car.”

Mayor
Baldwin Park Mayor Emmanuel Estrada speaking at yesterday’s Big Dalton Wash Trail Greening project groundbreaking.

City Councilmember Paul Hernandez stated that he was thrilled to see this project deliver more green space to Baldwin Park, and more convenient connections to the hundred mile loop of bike paths, mainly along the San Gabriel River and Rio Hondo, which he often rides. He noted that the path will serve not just cyclists, but also people on foot, scooter, and skates.

Big Dalton Wash trail groundbreaking
Big Dalton Wash trail groundbreaking. Left to right are: Baldwin Park Chief Executive Officer Enrique Zaldivar, RMC Project Analyst Arturo Gonzalez, City Clerk Marlen Garcia, Councilmember Alejandra Avila, Councilmember Paul Hernandez, Mayor Emmanuel Estrada, Metro representative, and Director of Community Services Manuel Carrillo.

The groundbreaking took place at the city’s Walnut Creek Nature Park, a hidden gem, which will be one of the access points along the new path.

The city’s Big Dalton Wash Greening project includes a new 2.3-mile bike path, which will extend along the east side of the San Gabriel River (from Ramona Boulevard to the Big Dalton Wash) and the Big Dalton Wash (from the river to Baldwin Park Boulevard). The project includes crossings below two freeways, landscaping and watershed protection features, and a youth employment program.

Baldwin Park Big Dalton Wash bike/walk path
Map of Baldwin Park’s Big Dalton Wash bike/walk path. The initial 2.3 mile section (blue) extends from Ramona Boulevard to Baldwin Park Boulevard. The city plans to later extend the path (green) upstream to Hilda Solis Park.

Baldwin Park is planning a second project phase to extend the path further upstream to Hilda Solis Park. That second phase, already partially funded, will include four pocket park entry points, landscaping, picnic areas, public art, and more.

The initial phase of the path offers significant new connectivity to neighborhoods and employment centers (including Kaiser Permanente, UPS, and In-n-Out Burger headquarters) in the southern end of Baldwin Park. The area is isolated by the wash, the river, the 10 and 605 Freeways, rail and power line corridors, and relatively large-scale industrial development. The city borders the San Gabriel River, which has seen recent Emerald Necklace greening along its longstanding bike path. To get to the existing river path, Baldwin Park residents have to cross the 605 Freeway and the river itself. The new bike path will make that connection easier and safer.

Baldwin Park’s wash path phases have received funding from several transportation and park agency programs: the Metro Call for Projects, California’s Active Transportation Program (ATP), California Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization program, L.A. County Proposition C, and from the San Gabriel and Lower Los Angeles Rivers and Mountains Conservancy (RMC).

The upper end of the new bikeway will be located along the east bank of the San Gabriel River - ending at Ramona Boulevard
Current view, south from Ramona Boulevard, of the upper end of the phase 1 Baldwin Park bikeway. This part of the new path will be located along the east bank of the San Gabriel River.
The existing path along the San
The existing San Gabriel River path, along the west side of the river, is difficult to access from Baldwin Park
initial phase end
Current view from Baldwin Park Boulevard, the east end of the initial phase of Baldwin Park’s Big Dalton Wash path. Near its confluence with the San Gabriel River, the Big Dalton Wash widens and has a natural earthen bottom.
Future
Future project phases will extend the path northeastward along the concrete channel that carries the Big Dalton Wash. This area, at Vineland Avenue, will feature a new bike path, landscaping and pocket park. Areas along the wash have a mix of industrial, residential, and commercial development.
Some vacant public land along the wash will be converted into pocket parks
Much of the vacant public land along the Big Dalton Wash, including this area along Francisquito Avenue, will be converted into pocket parks.

