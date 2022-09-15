Today’s Headlines
- Tentative Agreement Reached To Avert National Rail Strike (LAT)
- Kuehl Blasts Sheriff For Trumped-Up Search (LAist, Daily News)
…Case Involves Alleged Metro Players (Daily News)
- Long Beach Beach Street Returns Saturday (Press Telegram)
- LAT Guest Editorial: Switching To Electric Cars Isn’t Enough
- Downtown Palmdale Revitalization Moving Forward, Including Bike/Ped (AV Times)
- Free Electric Shuttle Coming To Long Beach Downtown to Belmont Shore (LB Post)
- Santa Clarita Installs Trial Ped Safety Features At Soledad Canyon And Valley Center (SC Signal)
- Carnage: Two People Killed In Lancaster Car Crash (AV Times)
- Urbanize Goes Inside the Expo-Adjacent Wrapper Tower
- 91 Freeway To Be Shut Down In Corona This Weekend (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA