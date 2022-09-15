Today’s Headlines

Tentative Agreement Reached To Avert National Rail Strike (LAT)

Kuehl Blasts Sheriff For Trumped-Up Search (LAist, Daily News)

…Case Involves Alleged Metro Players (Daily News)

…Case Involves Alleged Metro Players (Daily News) Long Beach Beach Street Returns Saturday (Press Telegram)

LAT Guest Editorial: Switching To Electric Cars Isn’t Enough

Downtown Palmdale Revitalization Moving Forward, Including Bike/Ped (AV Times)

Free Electric Shuttle Coming To Long Beach Downtown to Belmont Shore (LB Post)

Santa Clarita Installs Trial Ped Safety Features At Soledad Canyon And Valley Center (SC Signal)

Carnage: Two People Killed In Lancaster Car Crash (AV Times)

Urbanize Goes Inside the Expo-Adjacent Wrapper Tower

91 Freeway To Be Shut Down In Corona This Weekend (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA