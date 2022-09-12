Today’s Headlines
- Pasadena Considers 19 Projects To Fund With Metro $230M From Canceled 710 (Pasadena Now)
- More Shade Needed At So Cal Bus Stops (LAT)
- Caltrans and Metro Widened Valley View Bridge By 2 Lanes (Whittier Daily News)
- Metro Celebrates Inglewood K Line Station (Daily News, 2UrbanGirls)
- Palmdale Updating Its General Plan, With Nod To Walkability (AV Press)
- Barger Asks CA To Expedite Repair Of 5 Freeway Fire Damage (SC Signal)
…5 Freeway Closures In Castaic Area Happening, More Coming Soon (LAT, AV Times)
- West Hollywood Plans To Remove Willoughby Traffic Calming (Biking in L.A.)
- Carnage: Windsor Hills Driver Went 130mph Before Crash (LAT)
…Driver Killed Pedestrian In Lancaster (2UrbanGirls)
…Driver Killed Crashing Into Train In Pomona (SGV Tribune)
- “California’s Absurd War On Cars” (Daily News)
