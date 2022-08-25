Today’s Headlines
- Preview Of Today’s Metro Board Meeting (The Source)
…Two San Fernando Valley Projects On Board Agenda (Daily News)
- More On City Council Rejecting Healthy Streets L.A. (Biking in L.A., LAT, LAist)
- More Torrance Police Texts Show Racism (LAT)
- Downey Won’t Waive Sidewalk Vendor Fees (Downey Patriot)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes Moped Rider In Downtown L.A. (Daily News, KTLA5)
…Pomona Police Strike and Kill Pedestrian (SGV Tribune)
- County Affordable Housing Agency Bill Approved By CA Legislature (LAist)
- 164-Unit Affordable Housing Planned In Sylmar (Urbanize)
- CA Awards $338M To L.A. County Homeless Housing Projects (Daily News)
…Long Beach Receives $30M CA Grant For Homeless Housing (LB Post)
- Parking Concerns Tank Downtown Whittier Apartment Development (Whittier Daily News)
- 35-Apartment TOC Housing Planned In Historic Filipinotown (Urbanize)
- CA Poised To Stop Selling Gas Cars In 2035 (LAT, Daily News)
