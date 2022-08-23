Todays Headlines
- City Council Vote Tomorrow On Healthy Streets L.A. (Biking in L.A.)
…Streets For All Alert: Show Up To City Hall, Voice Your Support
- LAT Opinion: Griffith Park Car-Free Street A Success, What Next?
- More On Sunday’s ‘Meet the Hollywoods’ CicLAvia (WeHoVille, WeHo Times, Daily Breeze, MyNewsLA)
- West Hollywood Adding Scramble Crossing at Santa Monica/Robertson (WeHoVille)
- Carnage: One Person Killed, One Injured In Palmdale Car Crash (AV Times)
…Driver Kills Pedestrian Near CSULB (LB Post)
…Newhall Car Crash Sends Two People To Hospital (SC Signal)
- Researchers: L.A., OC, Riverside Counties Will See Temperatures Increase (LAist)
…Climate: Let’s Break Some Antelope Valley and Inland Empire Temperature Records This Week (Daily Bulletin, AV Times)
