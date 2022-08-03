Today’s Headlines

CHP: Judge for Yourself if It’s Safe to Drive through Crosswalk with People Walking (Daily News)

City Council Extends Ban on Homelessness to 20% of City’s Public Space (LAT)

LAX Unveils First People Mover Train (Daily News)

LA, SF Join Coalition to Defend California Fuel Economy Standards (Spectrum)

Companies Tell EPA to Let California Set Clean Truck Rules (Ceres)

County Declares Monkeypox Emergency (Daily News)

COVID Is Cresting in LA County, But Overall Picture Still Not Good (LAT)

3 R Senators Want to Make it Easier to Drive Drunk (Streetsblog USA)

