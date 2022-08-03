Today’s Headlines
- CHP: Judge for Yourself if It’s Safe to Drive through Crosswalk with People Walking (Daily News)
- City Council Extends Ban on Homelessness to 20% of City’s Public Space (LAT)
- LAX Unveils First People Mover Train (Daily News)
- LA, SF Join Coalition to Defend California Fuel Economy Standards (Spectrum)
- Companies Tell EPA to Let California Set Clean Truck Rules (Ceres)
- County Declares Monkeypox Emergency (Daily News)
- COVID Is Cresting in LA County, But Overall Picture Still Not Good (LAT)
- 3 R Senators Want to Make it Easier to Drive Drunk (Streetsblog USA)
