Today’s Headlines
- Livable Communities Initiative Pushes For 15-Minute City (LAist)
- How U.S. Consumption is Killing Poor Kids Along 710 Freeway (CounterPunch)
- How West Hollywood Fought the L.A. County Sheriff Department (Witness L.A.)
- Packed Shuttle Bus Driver Crashes Into LAX Pillar, Injuring Nine People (LAT, Daily Breeze, KTLA)
- La Paz 42-Unit Affordable Housing Opens In East L.A. (Urbanize)
- 67-Apartment Mixed-Use Development Under Construction Near Beverly Station (Urbanize)
- Norwalk City Council Receives Update On Norwalk Transit Village Project Plans (Norwalk Patriot)
- Industry-Backed California Bill Echoes Pro-Drilling Talking Points (Capital & Main)
- Half-Closure Of 210 Freeway Snarls Car Traffic (LAT, SGV Tribune)
