Today’s Headlines

  • County Returns Bruce’s Beach To Rightful Owners (LAT, L.A. Magazine, Daily News, )
  • Alissa Walker On the New 6th Street Bridge (Curbed)
  • LAPD Shooting Victim Jermaine Petite Was Not Armed (LAist, LAT)
  • Jury Awards $2M In LAPD Shooting Of Man Carrying Bike Part (LAT)
  • Metrolink Putting Refurbished Train Cars Back In Service (2UrbanGirls)
  • Another Mountain Lion Killed By 101 Freeway Drivers (LAist, LAT, Daily News)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Report from Last Week’s DTLA Bike Sting

By Carlos Morales |
On Thursday, March 1, 2012, the LAPD Central Traffic Division deployed eight motorcycle officers to Downtown Los Angeles (DTLA) in what was called a “Bike Lane Sting.”  The LAPD’s mission was to educate and issue traffic citations to motorist, cyclist and pedestrians whose actions infringed on the rules of the road.   The focus was on […]

LAPD Tackle Cyclists at Friday’s Critical Mass

By Damien Newton |
Photo from of cyclists going through Second Street Tunnel via LACM’s twitter feed. Bike discussion sites have been abuzz since last Friday with news that things got ugly when Los Angeles Critical Mass breezed onto Los Angeles Street and ran into an LAPD Squad Car facing against traffic with its lights flashing.  According to eye […]

Transportation Committee Questions LAPD’s 8,000+ Annual Ped Tickets

By Joe Linton |
This afternoon the Los Angeles City Council Transportation Committee discussed a motion questioning the effectiveness of LAPD’s “jaywalking” enforcement. The pedestrian enforcement motion, 15-0546, was authored by City Councilmember Mike Bonin, who chairs the committee. LAPD reported that there was no way to provide the analysis requested in the motion, but did provide some pedestrian enforcement […]