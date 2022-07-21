Today’s Headlines
- County Returns Bruce’s Beach To Rightful Owners (LAT, L.A. Magazine, Daily News, )
- Alissa Walker On the New 6th Street Bridge (Curbed)
- LAPD Shooting Victim Jermaine Petite Was Not Armed (LAist, LAT)
- Jury Awards $2M In LAPD Shooting Of Man Carrying Bike Part (LAT)
- Metrolink Putting Refurbished Train Cars Back In Service (2UrbanGirls)
- Another Mountain Lion Killed By 101 Freeway Drivers (LAist, LAT, Daily News)
