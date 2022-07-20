Today’s Headlines
- New 6th Street Bridge Marred By Illegal Street Racing (LAT, Daily News, Fox11)
…Who Could Have Predicted Building Freeway-Like Bridge Would Bring Problem Drivers? (LAist)
…No, This 6th Street Bridge Is No Love Letter To L.A. (Michael Schneider Medium)
…Metro Bus Line 18 Returns To 6th Street (The Source)
- Long Beach Could Pass Bond For Street Resurfacing (LB Post)
- Judge Again Blocks Wesson Appointment To City Council (2UrbanGirls)
- Carnage: Person Killed In 110 Freeway Rollover Crash Near Dodgers Stadium (Daily News, Eastsider, 2UrbanGirls)
…Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Person In South Whittier (Whittier Daily News)
…Three People Hospitalized From Two Car Crash In Palmdale (AV Times)
…Lifeguards Transport Critically Injured Crash Victims (CBS2, Malibu Times)
- 280-Apartment Mixed-Use Under Construction Near Chinatown Station (Urbanize)
- Ground Broken On 79-Unit Senior Supportive Housing In Pasadena (Urbanize)
- Global Warming Fueled Fires Are Killing CA Forests (LAT)
