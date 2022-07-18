This Week In Livable Streets
Metro Public Safety, Eastside L Line, Alhambra Wash, Metrolink, P.E. for the family in Watts, AfroLatinx Futurism Arts Fest, CivSalon, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Wednesday 7/20 – Metro will convene a regular bimonthly meeting of its Public Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC) which has been tasked with spearheading the agency’s efforts to rework its approach to transit policing and community safety. The PSAC will meet virtually from 5-7 p.m. Details and agenda at Metro event webpage.
- Wednesday 7/20 – CicLAvia and Motional will host a free CivSalon panel discussion on “Talking Innovation and Safe Streets” at 6 p.m. at the L.A. Cleantech Incubator (LACI) at
525 South Hewitt Street in the downtown L.A. Arts District. Details at CicLAvia event page. RSVP via Eventbrite.
- Starting Thursday 7/21 – Metro will host a series of four meetings (three in person, one virtual) on its planned nine-mile Eastside L Line light rail extension from East L.A. to Whittier. On July 1, Metro released the project’s Draft Environmental Impact Report (dEIR) for a 60-day review and comment period, after which the Metro Board will finalize the plans for the project – by selecting a “locally preferred alternative.” For project and meeting information, see Metro’s The Source. Upcoming hearings are as follows:
– Thursday 7/21 from 6-8 p.m. at Kaiser Permanente Medical Offices (Northeast Parking Lot) at 5119 Pomona Boulevard in East Los Angeles
– Saturday 7/30 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Applied Technology Center High School at 1200 W. Mines Avenue in Montebello
– Thursday 8/11 from 6-8 p.m. virtual meeting
– Wednesday 8/17 from 6-8 p.m. at Whittier Community Center (Gymnasium) at 7630 Washington Avenue in Whittier
- Friday 7/22 – The Metrolink Board will meet at 9 a.m. to decide various agenda items. Details at meeting agenda.
- Friday 7/22 – ActiveSGV will host a free bike ride exploring the city of Alhambra, including learning about potential for a greenway along the Alhambra Wash. Bikes with plenty of bright and well lit decorations are encouraged. Gather at 6:30 p.m. for a 7 p.m. departure from Vincent Lugo Park at the corner of Prospect Avenue and Wells Street in the city of San Gabriel. Details and RSVP at Eventbrite.
- Saturday 7/23 – South Central Innervisions: An AfroLatinx Futurism Arts Fest. A daylong pop-up immersive multidisciplinary arts festival curated to interpret and reflect upon the historical and future relational nature of Black and Brown power and explore the Black/Latinx imagination. At Mercado la Paloma (3655 S. Grand) from 2-9 p.m. Details at Facebook event.
- Ongoing – Join the Eastside Riders Bike Club at Ted Watkins Park in Watts for Physical Education for the Entire Family. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Friday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. See Facebook post for more details.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org