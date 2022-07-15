Today’s Headlines
- L.A. County Back In High COVID Tier, Mask Mandate Likely (LAist, AV Times, SC Signal, LB Post)
- Koretz Call To Ban New Gas Stations A Political Stunt (Biking in L.A.)
- County Seeks To Make Mid-Freeway C (Green) Line Vermont Station More Walkable (Urbanize)
- Metro Youth Councilmember: U.S. Car Culture Comes At High Cost (The Source)
- Six-story, 405-unit Apartments Planned In Van Nuys (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Suspect Arrested In Deadly Belmont Shore Hit-and-Run Crash (LB Post)
- Caltrans Plans 5-Day Irwindale Bridge Closure (LAist)
- Triple-Digit Heat Expected Across Parts Of So Cal (SGV Tribune)
