Today’s Headlines
- CicLAvia Opened Western Avenue In South L.A. (CBS)
- New $600M 6th Street Bridge Opens (Urbanize, Daily News, Boyle Heights Beat, LAT,
…With Subpar Flimsy Bike Lanes (Biking in L.A.)
…And A Bike Lane Gap With Sharrows (@GT_transit Twitter)
- The 710 Stub and Southern California’s Transit Future (Daily Breeze)
- Carnage: Fatal Car Crash On 710 Freeway Near Willow (LB Post)
…Three People Killed In High Speed Orange County Crash (LAT)
…Motorcyclist Killed In Palmdale Area Crash (AV Times)
- Sierra Club Angeles Chapter Endorses Healthy Streets L.A.
- Documents Show Uber Hid Data, Lobbied To Skirt Laws (LAT)
- Bay Area Cities Ban New Gas Stations Due To Climate Crisis (LAT)
