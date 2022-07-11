This Week In Livable Streets
Hilda Solis, 710 Freeway, Pomona greenways, Anti-Slumlord Summer, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Monday 7/11 – Tonight Metro will host a 5-7 p.m. virtual meeting of its 710 Freeway Corridor project task force. Details at Metro event page.
-
Tuesday 7/12 – Chinatown Community for Equitable Development (CCED) is hosting its free Anti Slumlord Summer Report Release Party to highlight the release of a new report on L.A.’s slumlord crisis. The release party takes place starting 6:30 p.m. at Alpine Park at 817 Yale Street in Chinatown. Details at Facebook post.
- Wednesday 7/13 – Streets for All will host a virtual happy hour from 5-6 p.m. with L.A. County Supervisor and outgoing Metro board chair Hilda Solis. Rsvp for Zoom link via Streets for All event page.
- Saturday 7/16 – ActiveSGV is hosting a series of bike rides to explore potential community Greenways. This Saturday the ride will explore Pomona, including San Jose Creek and new bike infrastructure on and near Cal Poly Pomona. Meet at 8:30 a.m. for a 9 a.m. departure from John F. Kennedy Park at 1150 Fairplex Drive in Pomona. Details and rsvp via Eventbrite. Coming next: Alhambra and San Gabriel – see ActiveSGV tweet for full schedule.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org