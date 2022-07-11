This Week In Livable Streets

sblog_calendar

Hilda Solis, 710 Freeway, Pomona greenways, Anti-Slumlord Summer, and more:

  • Varies L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
  • Monday 7/11 – Tonight Metro will host a 5-7 p.m. virtual meeting of its 710 Freeway Corridor project task force. Details at Metro event page.
  • Tomorrow night
    Tomorrow night CCED will host its Anti Slumlord Summer Report Release Party

    Tuesday 7/12 – Chinatown Community for Equitable Development (CCED) is hosting its free Anti Slumlord Summer Report Release Party to highlight the release of a new report on L.A.’s slumlord crisis. The release party takes place starting 6:30 p.m. at Alpine Park at 817 Yale Street in Chinatown. Details at Facebook post.

  • Wednesday 7/13 – Streets for All will host a virtual happy hour from 5-6 p.m. with L.A. County Supervisor and outgoing Metro board chair Hilda Solis. Rsvp for Zoom link via Streets for All event page.
  • Saturday 7/16 – ActiveSGV is hosting a series of bike rides to explore potential community Greenways. This Saturday the ride will explore Pomona, including San Jose Creek and new bike infrastructure on and near Cal Poly Pomona. Meet at 8:30 a.m. for a 9 a.m. departure from John F. Kennedy Park at 1150 Fairplex Drive in Pomona. Details and rsvp via Eventbrite. Coming next: Alhambra and San Gabriel – see ActiveSGV tweet for full schedule.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

SBLOG Calendar graphic

The Week in Livable Streets

By Damien Newton |
Metro Committee committee and public meetings, the Supervisors consider lowering speed limits and Juneteenth. Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived. Monday 6/13 – Tonight! […]

Najarian Metro Board Seat in Danger Over Opposition to 710 Big Dig

By Damien Newton |
(The original version of the story stated that the League of Cities selects the Metro Board Members. Dana Gabbard points out it is actually The City Selection Committee. The CSC is not a subsidiary of the League of California Cities, Los Angeles Division. Its authority is Sections 50270 through 50281 of the Government Code, and it is administered […]