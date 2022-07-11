CicLAvia South L.A. Opens Western Avenue – Open Thread

Low rider cyclists enjoying CicLAvia on Western Avenue yesterday. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
Low rider cyclists enjoying CicLAvia on Western Avenue yesterday. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
LongBeachize_Ad_Concepts
This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

Yesterday, L.A. County’s popular CicLAvia open streets festival arrived at South L.A.’s Western Avenue for the very first time. The free event took place on three miles of Western Avenue between Florence Avenue and Exposition Boulevard. Tens of thousands of Angelenos bicycled, walked, skated, scootered on car-free streets.

L.A. City Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson welcomed participants to the event, tying it to his work with the L.A. Department of Transportation (LADOT) to make Western safer for people on foot and on bicycle.

Congressmember and L.A. Mayoral candidate Karen Bass bicycled alongside her brother.

One highlight of South L.A. CicLAvias is the participation of the area’s many bike clubs cruising on their customized bikes.

xxx
Taking the lane in formation.
xxx
Joe Ayala, left, is riding a diamond tube JP Bombita designed by Los Ryderz’ founder and president Javier “J.P.” Partida. He is riding alongside internationally renowned bike builder and welder Art Ramírez (center), who is on one of his own unique creations. Several years ago Ramírez and Partida joined forces to put their customized spin on bike culture while serving disadvantaged youth in the Watts area. See earlier SBLA coverage of how that collaboration was born.
xxx
Tyrone “Tmoney” Williams of the South L.A. Real Rydaz is always the center of attention. Though his bikes are constantly evolving, there’s no mistaking a T’s Kustom creation. Get a closer look at the pink low-rider to his left (also his creation) on his Facebook page.
CicLAviaWestern04
Cruising with custom chrome.
xxx
People for Mobility Justice spread music and good cheer from Baba’s Vegan Cafe. The brick-and-mortar establishment, founded by Wo’se Kofi and his partner, Lauren “Anu” Wolley Ross, is the manifestation of years and years Kofi spent pounding the pavement as the vegan Pattyman and catering for events all around the community. The café finally opened its doors at the end of 2021.
xxx
It’s not all cyclists – rollerblading couple holding hands at CicLAvia on Western Avenue at Slauson.
xxx
Metro Bike Share made rental bikes available at CicLAvia
xxx
A pair of bananas spotted at CicLAvia
xxx
Heavy traffic and high speeds usually conspire to make Western one of L.A.’s more uncomfortable streets to bike on. Not yesterday.
xxx
CicLAvia on Western

CicLAvia will return on Sunday, August 21, on a route that includes East Hollywood, Hollywood, and West Hollywood.

Did you participate in yesterday’s event? How was your day? Tell us in the comments below.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Changes at CicLAvia: New Route, New Dates

By Damien Newton |
Change is in the air for CicLAvia, the gigantic car-free party that has changed the way Angelenos think about their streets.  First, the date for this October’s CicLAvia V has been moved forward from the original date of October 14 to October 7.  With the city planning to bring a space ship through the streets […]

CicLAvia : 100,000 Cyclists, 0 Incidents, Millions of Stories

By Damien Newton |
(This is part one of our coverage of yesterday’s groundbreaking Open Street Festival.  Hopefully later today we’ll have up a Streetfilm.  Tomorrow we’ll review the reviews of CicLAvia. – DN.) There’s many ways to try and talk about yesterday’s CicLAvia.  One way is to look at the numbers, another to look at the people, and […]

CicLAvia Unveils Official Map for 4/21 CicLAvia to the Sea

By Damien Newton |
Earlier today, CicLAvia released the map for the April 21 CicLAvia. “Los Angeles’ biggest block party” had previously announced that it would hold three CicLAvias this year, featuring two completely new routes. April 21 will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. While we already knew that the April route would be mainly on Venice […]

CicLAvia XII Open Thread: Viva the Valley!

By Joe Linton |
With a winning formula that attracts tens of thousands of participants, spurred on by funding from Metro, Southern California open streets programs are not just for central and Downtown L.A. any more. Coming soon, inaugural ciclovías will take Long Beach and Pasadena. But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Yesterday, CicLAvia opened Lankershim and Ventura Boulevards for nearly […]