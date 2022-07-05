Griffith Park Opens Newly Car-Free Street, More To Come

Cyclists take to the newly car-free stretch of Griffith Park Drive. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

Last Saturday, Streets Are For Everyone hosted a rally to celebrate L.A.’s newest car-free street: a three-quarter-mile stretch of Griffith Park Drive through Griffith Park.

City leaders are planning a suite of park road safety improvements in response to to the April 16 death of cyclist Andrew Jelmert, who was struck by a drunk driver speeding at 80 mph not far from the new car-free street. This stretch – informally called “trash truck hill” – closing to drivers complements several other park roads that are already closed to cars and treasured by cyclists and pedestrians. One of the intents of the closure pilot is curb drivers using the park as a cut-through.

Map of the new car-free section of Griffith Park Drive – near Travel Town at the northern end of the park

L.A. Councilmember Nithya Raman and the city Department of Recreation and Parks, working with Assemblymember Laura Friedman, crafted a multi-phase effort to evaluate and fast-track safety improvements to the park. The work was supported and celebrated by many livability non-profits including SAFE, Streets for All, and the L.A. County Bicycle Coalition.

 

Hundreds of cyclists gathered Saturday to celebrate Griffith Park safety improvements
L.A. County Bicycle Coalition’s Eli Akira Kaufman speaking Saturday. Left to right are Streets for All Founder Michael Schneider, State Senator Anthony Portantino, Streets Are For Everyone Founder Damian Kevitt and LACBC Executive Director Kaufman.

At Saturday’s rally, hundreds of cyclists rode the newly car-free street, and got a glimpse of what a safe Griffith Park will look like.

Temporary closure to cars in effect on Griffith Park Drive
Temporary closure to cars in effect on Griffith Park Drive

