SGV Connect 96: Memories of El Monte Moves to New Space, Celebrates 626 Fest

This week’s SGV Connect Podcast features an interview by Chris Greenspon with two members of the Memories of El Monte collective, Aron Montenegro and Alma Zarate. Chris visited the collective’s new home on 626 Day when Memories of El Monte celebrated their new space and the local holiday.

Memories of El Monte is planning to open a soup kitchen in January and possibly expand with a cafe and even a bar in the coming years. The interview covers their plans, the collective’s goals, and what makes Memories’ preferred coffee so special.

For a full transcript of our interview, click here. You can also check out our podcast with Memories of El Monte conducted last year, by clicking here.

