Today’s Headlines
- More on L.A.’s planned ban of bike repair on sidewalks (Curbed)
- Overview of Metro’s Proposed Transit Project for North SFV (Daily News)
- CA Senators Look for Federal Money for Olympics Transit Projects (Hey SoCal)
- SoFi, Rose Bowl, Finalists for World Cup Matches (LAT)
- Sheep Fire Now 85% Contained (SGV Tribune)
- Garcetti’s Attempts to Strong-Arm Vote for Ambassadorship Backfiring (Politico)
- Biden Admin. Taking a Serious Look at a Gas-Tax Holiday (The Hill)
- Fare Free Transit Catching on Nationwide (Politico)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA
Note: Joe is out for a couple of weeks on a well deserved trip with his family. Streetsblog will continue to be updated daily.