The Week in Livable Streets

– Metro will host two virtual community meetings – one on June 16 and one next Tuesday, June 21 – to discuss initial refinements to the route alternatives for the Crenshaw Northern Extension Project and encourage public participation and input. The Crenshaw Northern Extension will extend the Crenshaw/LAX light rail line north to the D Line (Purple) subway on Wilshire Boulevard and then continue to the B Line (Red) subway in Hollywood. Metro is currently drafting the project’s Environmental Impact Report (EIR). For more information, visit Metro’s The Source