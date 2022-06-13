The Week in Livable Streets
Metro Committee committee and public meetings, the Supervisors consider lowering speed limits and Juneteenth.
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
-
Monday 6/13 – Tonight! -Metro and Caltrans, host another 710 Task Force Meeting from 5:00-7:30 p.m. The 710 Task Force will vote on a final Vision Statement, Guiding Principles, and Goals for the project. Other topics that will be covered include: an update on Metro Board actions regarding the I-710 South Corridor, an introduction to the next phase of the project, and reports on Committees and Working Groups. Register here, Zoom Meeting ID: 893 1398 1768 and Passcode: 5851. Call-In: 213.338-8477
- Tuesday 6/14 – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will meet at 10:30 a.m. for its regular board meeting. On the agenda is a proposal to lower speed limits on 14 streets in unincorporated L.A. County. Read the agenda, and get all the call in details, here.
-
Wednesday 6/15 and Thursday 6/16 – Metro board committees will meet to discuss and vote on items in advance of next week’s board meeting. Meeting agendas, staff reports, access information at Metro meeting page.
-
Wednesday 6/15 and Saturday 6/18 – Metro will host meetings on North San Fernando Valley BRT. After local opposition led to Metro backing off more ambitious plans, these meetings will offer updates on the project status and provide opportunities for input regarding next steps. For more information, head over to Metro’s The Source.
-
Thursday 6/16 – Metro will host two virtual community meetings – one on June 16 and one next Tuesday, June 21 – to discuss initial refinements to the route alternatives for the Crenshaw Northern Extension Project and encourage public participation and input. The Crenshaw Northern Extension will extend the Crenshaw/LAX light rail line north to the D Line (Purple) subway on Wilshire Boulevard and then continue to the B Line (Red) subway in Hollywood. Metro is currently drafting the project’s Environmental Impact Report (EIR). For more information, visit Metro’s The Source.
- Sunday 6/19 – Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans. There will be celebrations and remembrances throughout the Southland. The Los Angeles Times has compiled some of those events, here.
If there’s something we’re missing, or an event you want us to know about down the road, email tips at la.streetsblog.org