Today’s Headlines
- More On Metro Canceling 710 Freeway Widening (LAT, LB Post, Daily News, Downey Patriot)
- Metro Plans In Case Sheriff Follows Through On Threat To Walk Out (LAist)
- Metro Board Approves $8.8B FY23 Budget (2UrbanGirls)
…including 33 percent increase for freeway/ramp/road widening
- Road Rage Incidents Increasing In L.A. (Crosstown)
- Pico Rivera Opens New Grade Separation Underpass With Bike Lanes (Whittier Daily News)
- Carnage: Elderly Driver Killed In Palmdale Crash (AV Times)
…One Killed When Driver Crashes Into Tree In Huntington Beach (CBS)
…Court Upholds Conviction Of 88mph Stop-Running Lancaster Driver Who Killed Three (AV Times)
- L.A. Gas Prices Match Record [Non-Inflation-Adjusted] High $6.10/Gallon (2UrbanGirls)
…Gas Prices: Pity Poor Rural Drivers With Giant Trucks (LAT)
