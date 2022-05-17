Today’s Headlines
- L.A. COVID Hospitalizations Rising, Officials Urge Masking (LAT, LB Post)
…L.A. County Logs More Than 8,100 New COVID Infections Over 3 Days (AV Times)
- Metro Committee To Vote Tomorrow On Increased Freeway Expansion, Decreased Transit Expansion Budget
…Tell Metro Not To Widen Freeways (Streets For All)
- Metro Report: Approved $1B Bus Lane Investments Not Needed, Bus Speeds Reasonable (@numble Twitter)
- Metro Committee To Vote Tomorrow On No-Build Alternative For Lower 710 Freeway (SBLA Twitter)
- More Bike Week Events (Biking in L.A.)
- Santa Clara City Ride Showcases Bike Paths (SC Signal)
- LADOT Already Finished Lowering Speed Limits On Many Streets
- Carnage: Driver Crashes Into Vehicle, Then Into Home, One Person Hurt (Pasadena Now)
…Driver Backing Out Of Driveway Hits, Kills Pedestrian (LB Post)
- 49-Unit Supportive Housing Complex Fully-Framed In South L.A. (Urbanize)
- L.A. County Gas Price Rises For 19th Consecutive Day (Downey Patriot)
