626 Golden Streets Mission to Mission 2022 – Open Thread

Yesterday, the cities of Alhambra, San Gabriel, and South Pasadena combined with ActiveSGV and Metro to host 626 Golden Streets Mission to Mission. This was the first San Gabriel Valley open streets event since these popular festivals were canceled/postponed at the start of the COVID pandemic in early 2020. Tens of thousands of attendees biked, skated, scooted, walked and ran – to enjoy five miles of car-free streets. Lots of families, including young kids with training wheels made their way along beautiful tree-lined streets.

The event extended from the San Gabriel Mission to the South Pasadena L Line Station, with a popular activity hub situated in each of the three cities.

Readers – how was your experience at 626 Golden Streets yesterday?

SBLA San Gabriel Valley coverage, including this article and SGV Connect, is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”

