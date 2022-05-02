626 Golden Streets Mission to Mission 2022 – Open Thread

626 Golden Streets - photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
Yesterday, the cities of Alhambra, San Gabriel, and South Pasadena combined with ActiveSGV and Metro to host 626 Golden Streets Mission to Mission. This was the first San Gabriel Valley open streets event since these popular festivals were canceled/postponed at the start of the COVID pandemic in early 2020. Tens of thousands of attendees biked, skated, scooted, walked and ran – to enjoy five miles of car-free streets. Lots of families, including young kids with training wheels made their way along beautiful tree-lined streets.

Parts of the 626 Golden Streets route included tree-lined residential streets
Jacaranda-lined residential street at yesterday's 626 Golden Streets
Other portions of the route included larger commercial streets - including xxx (pictured) through Alhambra, Las Tunas Drive in San Gabriel, and Mission Road in South Pasadena
Bicyclists on Las Tunas Road during 626 Golden Streets
Gabe the Sasquatch is the mascot of 626 Golden Streets
Cyclists cruising through South Pasadena at 626 Golden Streets

The event extended from the San Gabriel Mission to the South Pasadena L Line Station, with a popular activity hub situated in each of the three cities.

Crowed 626 Golden Streets activity hub in Alhambra
Attendees got to check out one of Foothill Transit's new all-electric double-decker buses
Open streets act as a public square, so these Alhambra employees staged a protest
Readers – how was your experience at 626 Golden Streets yesterday?

All ages bicycling walking and skating at 626 Golden Streets
