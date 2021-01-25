Foothill Transit Electric Double Decker Bus Arrives in SGV After Atlantic and Cross-Country Travel

Foothill Transit received its first two electric double-decker buses this month after an overseas journey that started in the United Kingdom.

The two $3.38 million double-deck electric buses are expected to be deployed by mid-February. Once they launch, Foothill Transit will be the first and only public transit agency that utilizes a double-deck electric bus technology in fixed-route revenue service in the United States.

The buses were built by Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL), the United Kingdom’s largest bus and coach manufacturer. Foothill Transit first demonstrated the ADL double deck bus on its downtown Los Angeles routes in October 2016.

The buses were shipped from Scotland on December 15, 2020 and arrived at Port Hueneme in Ventura on January 16, according to a staff report in Foothill Transit’s upcoming governing board meeting. The ADL team then drove the buses to L.A. Metro Division 8 in Chatsworth on January 20 where they remained overnight for charging.

On January 21, Foothill Transit staff met the buses and the ADL team where they drove the buses to L.A. Metro Division 13 for a preview by Metro management and a short test ride. Afterward, the buses proceeded to a facility in Ontario for inspection. Foothill Transit’s Maintenance and Vehicle Technology team will perform road testing and acceptance testing of the two buses prior to them being painted.

A very special delivery is getting loaded on a ship *right now*. It’ll take a while to get to our neighborhood. Stay tuned for updates. 😉 pic.twitter.com/t4o5bRPvFF — Foothill Transit (@FoothillTransit) December 15, 2020

The two electric double-deck buses were purchased using a $1.4 million Metro Express Lanes Toll Revenue Capital Grant awarded to Foothill Transit in 2018, plus local funds, said Felicia Friesema, Foothill Transit spokesperson.

One 40-foot CNG bus can carry approximately 38 riders while FT’s double-decker bus can carry 80 riders.

Foothill Transit already operates 32 Proterra battery-electric buses in its fleet. This bus acquisition is part of Foothill Transit’s commitment to go all-electric by 2030.

Hi. I'm electric. I'm going home to Foothill Transit, but first I'm visiting our friends at @metrolosangeles for a refreshing charge. It was a long trip here from the UK! I've been waiting to meet you for quite a while, and now the wait is almost over. pic.twitter.com/BXC1p5KkTW — Foothill Transit (@FoothillTransit) January 20, 2021

