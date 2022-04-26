Today’s Headlines

  • Crosstown Looks At the Statistics On Free Metro Transit
  • Metro Hosting Scoping Meetings On 10 Freeway Express Lanes Project (The Source)
  • SCAG and Others Hosting Workshops On N. 710 Mobility Hubs (The Source)
  • Lawsuit Claims Sheriff Villanueva Covered Up Jail Video For Months (LAT, LAist)
  • Carnage: Off-Duty Police Detective Killed in Norwalk Car Crash (Whittier Daily News)
    …Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Crash Near Lancaster (AV Times)
    …Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Crash In Palmdale (AV Times)
  • Two Days In A Row Of L.A. County Heat Records (LAist, Daily Breeze)

