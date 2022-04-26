Today’s Headlines
- Crosstown Looks At the Statistics On Free Metro Transit
- Metro Hosting Scoping Meetings On 10 Freeway Express Lanes Project (The Source)
- SCAG and Others Hosting Workshops On N. 710 Mobility Hubs (The Source)
- Lawsuit Claims Sheriff Villanueva Covered Up Jail Video For Months (LAT, LAist)
- Carnage: Off-Duty Police Detective Killed in Norwalk Car Crash (Whittier Daily News)
…Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Crash Near Lancaster (AV Times)
…Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Crash In Palmdale (AV Times)
- Two Days In A Row Of L.A. County Heat Records (LAist, Daily Breeze)
