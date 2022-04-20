Today’s Headlines
- After Ruling, Metro Drops Mask Mandate On Transit (The Source, Eastsider)
…Muni Bus Operators Dropping Mask Mandates (Downey Patriot, Footnotes)
…L.A. County COVID Positivity Rate Ticks Upward (AV Times)
- Senator Padilla Celebrates $5M For $3B Metro Van Nuys Light Rail (The Source, Daily News, CBS)
- Pasadena Planning Craig Avenue Bike/Ped Greenway, Meeting 4/28 (Pasadena Now)
- Carnage: Griffith Park Deadly DUI Driver Charged (Biking in L.A.)
…Driver Killed In Solo Crash Near Lancaster (AV Times)
- Insurance Premiums Are Invested In Fossil Fuel Companies (LAT)
- How A Japanese-America Realty Company Helped End Racial Covenants (KCET)
Calendar extra: Thursday 4/21 – Streets Are For Everyone (SAFE), Different Spokes Bicycling Club of Southern California, community leaders, family, and friends will gather for Ghost Bike Vigil in commemoration of the life of Andrew Jelmert, killed by a driver in Griffith Park. The event will take place from 8-9 p.m. at 4730 Crystal Springs Drive in Griffith Park. Details at SAFE Tweet.
