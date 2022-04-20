Today’s Headlines

Calendar extra: Thursday 4/21 – Streets Are For Everyone (SAFE), Different Spokes Bicycling Club of Southern California, community leaders, family, and friends will gather for Ghost Bike Vigil in commemoration of the life of Andrew Jelmert, killed by a driver in Griffith Park. The event will take place from 8-9 p.m. at 4730 Crystal Springs Drive in Griffith Park. Details at SAFE Tweet.

