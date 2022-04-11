This Week In Livable Streets
Street vending, T-Committee, 710 Freeway widening, Senator Portantino, street vending, Climate Equity, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Monday 4/11 – Today at 5 p.m. Metro will convene its 710 Freeway widening task force. Details at The Source.
- Monday 4/11 through Wednesday 4/13 – California street vendors are asking for organizations to submit letters of support for S.B. 972 to the Senate Health Committee by Wednesday, 4/13, to help the bill clear its first hurdle. S.B. 972 is a bill developed by street vendors that will help thousands of food vendors access health permits and formalize their businesses so they no longer have to work in fear of harassment, dispossession, and criminalization. See the template letter here. Submit a letter of support here. Find out more about the bill here.
- Tuesday 4/12 – At 3 p.m. L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will discuss and vote on various items rolled over from last week’s canceled meeting – including Rail-to-Rail path, bus advertising, gender equity, Vision Zero, al fresco dining, equestrian networks, and more. Details at meeting agenda.
- Tuesday 4/12 – Streets For All will host a Virtual Happy Hour with CA State Senator Anthony Portantino from 5-6 p.m. Details at Streets For All event page. Share via Facebook event.
- Thursdays continuing 4/14 – The L.A. City Public Works Department Climate Emergency Mobilization Office (CEMO) will host its Climate Equity L.A. Series: Community-Driven Climate Resilience and Adaptation in L.A. Virtual meetings will take place on Thursdays – 4/14, and 4/21, each from 6-8 p.m. The current series of meetings will explore how to center equity and justice in the co-design and implementation of climate adaptation plans, tools, and community resilience investments, and how these must reflect the voices, experiences, and expertise of those impacted by climate change. Details and preregistration at Zoom link.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org