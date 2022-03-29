This Week In Livable Streets

Garden Grove open streets, Metro budget, Metro Crenshaw/LAX rail, Metro bike/walk plan, Metro street safety plan, and more:

Saturday 4/2 – The city of Garden Grove will host Re:Imagine Garden Grove Open Streets from 1-6 p.m. The family-friendly event will takes place on a 2.2-mile route located on Acacia Parkway and the adjacent bike/walk path. Activities will include a Ferris wheel, lucha libre, live music, food trucks, and free surrey bike rentals. Event details at Garden Grove open streets website. Share via Facebook event.

