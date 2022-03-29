This Week In Livable Streets
Garden Grove open streets, Metro budget, Metro Crenshaw/LAX rail, Metro bike/walk plan, Metro street safety plan, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Tuesday 3/29 – Tonight Metro will host a Budget Development Telephone Town Hall. Metro is currently proposing a FY2022-23 budget that would increase its annual freeway expansion project budget by 30 percent, while shrinking its annual transit expansion project budget by 9 percent. Metro is billing the town hall meeting as a chance to “Help us shape our budget” and “Tell us your Metro priorities for Fiscal Year 2023.” For details on how to access the 6-7 p.m. meeting, see Metro’s The Source.
- Wednesday 3/30 – Metro is hosting a meeting on updating its “Active Transportation Strategic Plan,” the bike and walk plan that Metro periodically puts on a shelf and largely ignores (while it focuses on a great deal of freeway widening – see budget item above – where numerous projects fail to add planned/approved bike/walk facilities). The meeting will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. via Zoom. Details at Metro’s The Source.
- Thursday 3/31 – Metro will host a Crenshaw/LAX Community Update Meeting at 6 p.m. Details at Metro meeting webpage.
- Friday 4/1 – Metro is hosting a virtual meeting for input on its proposed Street Safety Policy, which appears to be a kind of Vision Zero plan, without actually saying Vision Zero. The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Find details, including access information at Metro’s The Source.
- Saturday 4/2 – The city of Garden Grove will host Re:Imagine Garden Grove Open Streets from 1-6 p.m. The family-friendly event will takes place on a 2.2-mile route located on Acacia Parkway and the adjacent bike/walk path. Activities will include a Ferris wheel, lucha libre, live music, food trucks, and free surrey bike rentals. Event details at Garden Grove open streets website. Share via Facebook event.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org