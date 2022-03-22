Eyes on the Street: Huntington Park’s Veterans Park Corridor Walk/Bike Trails

Last year, the southeast L.A. County city of Huntington Park opened Veterans Park, a new linear park featuring walk and bike paths. The half-mile long park is located below high-voltage powerlines and presents a very good example of how to convert underutilized utility corridors into multi-purpose community spaces.

Veterans Park extends ten blocks from Walnut Street to Santa Ana Street. It is about 0.56 mile long – and about 50 feet wide. The northern end of the park is located just two blocks from Metro’s planned West Santa Ana Branch rail line.

Apologies that Streetsblog doesn’t have a more thorough history of this project. It opened last August; catch the grand opening ceremonies posted on the city’s Facebook page.

Streetsblog visited the site last weekend.