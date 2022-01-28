Study Maps 15 Alternatives for New San Gabriel Valley Transit Investment

The San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments released maps of 15 possible mass transit routes through the San Gabriel Valley.

Eight east-west routes are proposed, with the majority of them starting at the Atlantic L Line (formerly Gold Line) Station and heading east. The majority end in Pomona, with four ending in downtown Pomona, one at the Pomona North Metrolink station, and one at the Monrovia Station.

Seven north-south routes are proposed. Their end points vary more widely, with some locations starting in Maravilla Station, East L.A. Civic Center Station, Sierra Madre Villa Station, Monrovia Station, Azusa Downtown Station and Whittier.

The modes being considered include a rapid bus that runs in mixed traffic lanes, express bus, bus rapid transit (BRT), light rail, and commuter rail.

The study alternatives were discussed at yesterday’s SGVCOG’s planning directors’ technical advisory committee.”Staff will be looking at bus-type solutions for the short term,” said Brent Ogden, staff from Kimley-Horn, the consultant hired to conduct the technical analysis of the study. The technical analysis shows that, compared to rail and BRT alternatives, bus investment would be the most cost effective and add the most number of miles.

Initial shorter term bus investments could, in the longer term, be upgraded to BRT or rail.

The San Gabriel Valley mass transit study follows the cancelation of the Interstate 60 alternative for the Eastside L Line extension. The Metro Board chose the Washington Boulevard alignment, removing anticipated light rail from the SGV sub-region. Metro then allocated $1.5 million toward the feasibility study, expected to determine how to spend $635 million in Measures M funds that had been set aside for the SGV L Line extension, but could shift to other SGV transit projects.

The study area is broken up into north and south portions, with the south being studied for new projects and the north being studied to integrate upgrades with existing transit, mainly Metro’s Foothill L Line.

The $635 million to build and design the project will only be spent in the SGV study area, but some proposed concepts have routes that go outside of the SGV. These proposed portions would be realized in partnership with other areas, including the Gateway Cities and Orange County.

The list of potential projects will be narrowed down to three, which will be further refined. When asked if multiple concepts could receive funding and be built, Ogden responded that more study would have to be done.

A survey for the transit study is currently open for public feedback (also available in Spanish and Chinese), but it doesn’t ask any questions specifically about the 15 route alternatives. The survey collects information more about travel patterns and habits, transportation preference, where people live and where they commute, and basic demographic information.

Concept 1: Downtown Los Angeles to Downtown Pomona via Valley Boulevard. A rapid bus or bus rapid transit is proposed for this route.

Concept 2: Atlantic Station to Downtown Pomona via the 60 Freeway. An express bus, rapid bus, or bus rapid transit is proposed for this route.

Concept 3: Atlantic Station to Pomona North Metrolink via the 10 Freeway. A light rail, rapid bus or bus rapid transit is proposed for this route.

Concept 4: Atlantic Station to Monrovia L Line Station via Garvey Avenue and Peck Road. A light rail, rapid bus or bus rapid transit is proposed for this route.

Concept 5: Atlantic Station to Downtown Pomona via Valley Boulevard and Colima Road/Golden Springs Drive. A rapid bus or bus rapid transit is proposed for this route.

Concept 6: Atlantic Station to Downtown Pomona via Garvey Avenue and Amar Road. A light rail, express bus or bus rapid transit is proposed for this route.

Concept 7: Maravilla Station to Del Mar Station via California State University, Los Angeles. A express bus or rapid bus is proposed for this route.

Concept 8: East L.A. Civic Center Station to Memorial Park Station via Monterey Pass Road. A rapid bus is proposed for this route.

Concept 9: Sierra Madre Villa Station to Downtown Long Beach via Atlantic Boulevard. A rapid bus is proposed for this route.

Concept 10: Sierra Madre Villa Station to California State University, Long Beach via Rosemead Boulevard and Lakewood Boulevard. A express bus, rapid bus or bus rapid transit is proposed for this route.

Concept 11: Monrovia Station to Whittier via Peck Road and Beverly Boulevard. A rapid bus is proposed for this route.

Concept 12: Azusa Downtown L Line Station to Newport Beach via Azusa Avenue and Harbor Boulevard. A rapid bus or bus rapid transit is proposed for this route.

Concept 13: APU/Citrus College L Line Station to Anaheim via Citrus Avenue and Grand Avenue. A rapid bus or bus rapid transit is proposed for this route.

Concept 14: Riverside Line Local Service from Union Station to Downtown Pomona Metrolink Station. The Concept 14 is designed as a pair with Concept 15. Commuter rail is proposed for this route.

Concept 15: Metrolink Riverside Line and 60 Freeway express bus service would state at the Atlantic L Line Station and end at Pomona Civic Center. This concept would complement concept 14. It would increase bus frequencies to these rail stations when Metrolink isn’t running. A express bus, rapid bus or bus rapid transit is proposed for this route.

A project website has been launched, and anyone interested can now sign up for a newsletter to get project updates, which is available on the website’s public input page.

SBLA San Gabriel Valley coverage, including this article and SGV Connect, is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”

