Today’s Headlines
- Streets for All Launches Petition Drive For Mobility Plan Ballot Measure (Biking in L.A.)
- Metro Seeks $16.5 Billion From State Budget (SGV Tribune)
…maybe Rendon and Friedman won’t tank CA transit funding this time, like they did last September
- Briteline Vegas High-Speed Rail Really Ready To Break Ground In 2022 (LV Review-Journal)
- Garcetti Calls For ‘Aggressive Outreach’ At Encampments, But Stops Short Of Pausing Sweeps (LAist)
- Councilmember Blumenfield Supports Overtime For LAPD To Combat Street Racing (Daily News)
- Carnage: Person Killed In Malibu Car Crash (Daily News)
…USC Student Severely Injured In Hit-and-Run Crash (KTLA5)
- 7-Story, 54-Apartment, 70 Parking Space Mixed Use Breaks Ground Near Culver City Station (Urbanize)
- Santa Monica Picks Developer For Affordable Housing To Replace Parking Structure (Urbanize)
- Vision Zero Is Not Working (KCRW)
