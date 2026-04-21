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The Week In Livable Streets

CicLAvia West L.A., Metro board/governance meetings, Pacific Coast Highway, and more.
12:47 PM PDT on April 21, 2026
The Week In Livable Streets
CicLAvia West L.A. is this Sunday

CicLAvia West L.A., Metro board/governance meetings, Pacific Coast Highway, and more.

  • Continuing Wednesday 4/22 – Metro is hosting listening sessions to shape its overall governance structure in response to L.A. County governance reforms underway. Meetings continue through Wednesday 5/6. Find details at The Source.
  • Thursday 4/23 – The full Metro board will meet to discuss and vote on various agenda items. Find agenda and staff reports at Metro Board webpage.
  • Sunday 4/26 – For the first time ever, CicLAvia heads to Westwood, and new parts of West Los Angeles. The free fun family-friendly open streets event closes streets to cars, opening them to bike/walk/jog/skate/wheelchair as much or as little as you like. Event hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The 3-mile route showcases Westwood Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard. To access via Metro rail it’s a one-mile (easy) bike ride or (longish) walk from the Metro E Line Westwood/Rancho Park Station – or similar distances from stations west of Westwood: Sepulveda, Bundy, or Santa Monica’s Bergamot/26th. Find additional details at CicLAvia West L.A. event page.
  • Concluding Monday 4/27 – The So. Cal. Association of Governments (SCAG) will host input meetings for its Planning for Main Streets project reimagining state highway corridors that double as community main streets. The project includes SR 1 Pacific Coast Highway from the 710 to Lomita, plus outside of L.A. County: SR 18, SR 39, and SR 86. L.A. County virtual workshops conclude on Monday 4/27 focused on West Long Beach.
  • Saturdays and Sundays through 6/14 – Metro will host free art/architecture tours of Union Station (in English and Spanish – see schedule). Tours start at 10:30 a.m. on various Saturdays and Sundays through June 14. For schedule and to reserve a spot, go to Eventbrite.
  • Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
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