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Wednesday’s Headlines

ICE, low stress bikeways, L.A. City Budget, repaving, speed limits, Culver City, D Line, LAX, Monterey Park, car-nage, and more
10:23 AM PDT on April 22, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
New Metro D Line Wilshire/Fairfax Station under construction. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • ICE Raids MacArthur Park Home Depot and Metro Station (L.A. Local)
  • L.A. Planning Low-Stress Bikeway Network In Ktown, Pico Union (L.A. Local)
  • Budget Analysis: Bass Proposes More Police, Some Street Repairs (Public Press)
  • Looks Like L.A. City Repaved a Mile of Street? (@Linton Bluesky)
  • L.A. Council Approves $9.5M Sidewalk Fixes By Olympic Venues (KCAL)
  • L.A. Council Looks To Lower Speed Limits By Schools (NBC4)
  • Westside Bus Lane Plan In Design, Lacks Bikeways (Brentwood News)
  • Some Culver Neighbors Critical of Overland Project (Biking in L.A.)
  • Metro D Line Extension To Open May 8 (Larchmont Buzz)
  • 401-Unit Mixed-Used Planned by 26th/Bergamot Station (Urbanize)
  • Delayed LAX People Mover Still Has No Projected Opening Date (KTLA)
  • Monterey Park Puts Data Center Ban Measure On Ballot (SGV Trib)
  • Carnage: Driver Killed In Woodland Hills Freeway Crash (KTLA, KABC)

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