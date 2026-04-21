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Transit-oriented housing, L.A. city budget, Earth Day, D Line, River bridge, Burbank, LAHSA, Whittier Narrows, and more
10:12 AM PDT on April 21, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
D Line Century City construction in March. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

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