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11:53 AM PDT on April 20, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
Nearly completed Wilshire/La Brea Metro subway station. 2025 Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • Sponsor Streetsblog’s Train-Bike-Race! (TikTok)
  • KTown Residents Excited About Metro D Line Extension Opening (L.A. Local)
  • Metro-Backed Bill Could Gut State Transit-Housing Law (Reddit)
  • L.A. Council Motion Supports Vermont Bike Lanes (Biking in L.A., @Linton Bluesky)
  • Speed Cameras Coming to South L.A. (L.A. Local)
  • LAX People Mover Testing Is Underway (KTLA, KABC)
  • Commission Considers Fair Oaks Orange Grove Specific Plan (Pasadena Now)
  • More On Pasadena Adopting 710 Freeway Stub Plan (Urbanize)
  • New Smog and Sunshine Book Documents L.A.’s Unhealthy Air (L.A. Taco)
  • WeHo To Host Strategic Streetscapes Symposium (WeHo Times)
  • Museums Spiffing Up For Olympics (Torched)
  • Carnage: Driver Killed In Burbank 5 Freeway Crash (Eastsider)
    • Two Killed In Car vs. Tree Crash In Garden Grove (KTLA)
    • Driver Killed In Moorpark Solo Crash (KTLA)
    • Apparent Stolen Vehicle Driver Crashes Into Arroyo Seco (KABC, Eastsider)
    • Illegal Racing Suspect Crashes Into South L.A. Home (KTLA)
    • E-Motorcyclist Critically Injures Lake Forest Pedestrian (KTLA)

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