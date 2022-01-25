Today’s Headlines

COVID Omicron Deaths Still Rising (LAT)

…COVID Crowding L.A. County ICUs (Daily News)

…COVID Still Spreading Widely Through L.A. County, Though Signs Of Decline (LAT)

…L.A. County Hospitals Facing Blood Shortage (Daily News)

Carnage: Driver Kills Pedestrian In Pomona (SGV Tribune)

…Person Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash On 118 In Mission Hills (CBS2)

…Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Man In Wheelchair In Costa Mesa (LAT)

L.A. County Seeks Feedback On Parking Requirements (Urbanize)

L.A. Magazine Manages To Spin Recall Failure As Bad For Bonin. Really?

Shocker: Republicans Who Voted Against Infrastructure Tout Infrastructure (LAT)

