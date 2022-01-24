This Week In Livable Streets
Metro board, Lincoln Blvd. bus lanes, 710 Freeway widening, 5 Freeway widening, Culver City, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Monday 1/24 – The I-5 Consortium Cities Joint Powers Freeway (I-5 JPA) will host a virtual meeting today at 2 p.m. This will be a combined meeting of the agency’s regular board and administrative bodies. Meeting access details via meeting agenda.
- Monday 1/24 – The Culver City City Council will meet at 7 p.m. tonight to discuss and vote on various items, including the city’s housing plan, outdoor dining in Downtown, and whether to keep one block of Main Street car-free. Details at meeting agenda.
- Tuesday 1/25 – Councilmember Mike Bonin, Caltrans, L.A. Department of Transportation, and Santa Monica Big Blue Bus will host a 7 p.m. virtual community meeting on the Lincoln Fast Forward project, which includes new bus lanes on Lincoln Boulevard. For project information, see LADOT fact sheet. Register for the meeting via Zoom.
- Wednesday 1/26 – Metro’s 710 Widening Task Force is now spawning working groups. The public is invited to attend the Community Engagement Strategy Working Group Meeting taking place virtually from 5:30-7 p.m. To access the meeting, use Zoom link (meeting ID: 816 1721 8481, passcode: 5851) or call (213)338-8477. Some additional information at Metro 710 widening webpage.
- Thursday 1/27 – The full Metro board will meet at 10 a.m. to discuss and decide various items, including a proposed 10+ percent transit service cut. Find agendas, staff reports, and other details at Metro meetings webpage.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org